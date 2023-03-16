2023 March 16 16:24

IndianOil to consolidate green assets

During the first IndianOil Green Energy Summit held today, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IndianOil), the country's top refiner and fuel retailer, shared a wide array of sustainability endeavours poised to catalyse India's green energy transition, according to the company's release.

The company also underscored its intent to consolidate all its existing green assets under one umbrella and rapidly expand its footprint across sustainable energy avenues like biofuels, renewables, green hydrogen and CCUS (Carbon offsets & Carbon Capture, Utilization and storage).



IndianOil has a collaboration with ReNew Power Private Limited (ReNew) and Larson & Toubro Limited (L&T) for Green Hydrogen Business. A 7 KTPA Green Hydrogen capacity is under development at the Panipat refinery. A demonstration facility for hydrogen dispensing at Gujarat Refinery has been installed using the hydrogen from the refinery unit. IndianOil R&D Centre is also fully oriented towards developing low-carbon technologies and products.



IndianOil has already made deep forays into the biofuel space. Various Biofuels projects and initiatives in Ethanol, Bio-Diesel, Compressed Bio Gas (CBG), Organic Manure, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Waste to Energy are being implemented. IndianOil has set up its paddy straw based 2G Ethanol plant and refinery off-gas-based 3G Ethanol Plants at Panipat. IndianOil has commissioned 20 CBG Plants under the SATAT initiative. CBG is also being sold by IndianOil from 41 Retail Outlets across India under the brand name IndiGreen. IndianOil has also set up 100 tons per day of Cattle Dung to CBG Plant in Jaipur, Rajasthan and a 200 TPD mixed waste (paddy straw, press mud, cattle dung) to CBG Plant in Gorakhpur, UP. IndianOil is also expanding its bouquet of greener products with innovative solutions like IndiGreen, XP95, XP 100, Xtragreen, Xtra Tej, SERVO Raftaar, etc.

Today, IndianOil meets 9% of the India's energy needs and plans to grow this share to 12% by 2030.