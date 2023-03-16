2023 March 16 15:06

Kaztransoil shipped 325.9 thousand tonnes of export oil from Aktau to Makhachkala

In January, February 2023, KazTransOil JSC shipped 325.9 thousand tons of Kazakh oil from Aktau seaport for further delivery in the direction of Makhachkala seaport with subsequent pumping through the Makhachkala - Tikhoretsk - Novorossiysk oil pipeline, says the company.



This transit of oil is carried out within the framework of the relevant agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation dated June 7, 2002.

KazTransOil JSC is an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for the transportation of oil to the domestic market, for transit and for export. It is a part of JSC NC KazMunayGas. The total length of the main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC is 5.4 km. Oil transportation via trunk pipelines is provided by 36 oil pumping stations, 67 oil heating furnaces, a tank farm for oil storage with a total volume of 1.4 thousand cbm. Transshipment of oil is provided by 4 draining and filling railway overpasses, appropriate equipment for loading oil into tankers installed at 2 operating berths of the Aktau sea oil terminal.