2023 March 16 14:44

California and Japan to collaborate on clean ports and shipping

The governments of California and Japan announced a new effort to work together to clean up a critical link in the global supply chain by collaborating on strategies to cut planet-warming pollution at seaports and establish green shipping corridors, according to California State Transportation Agency's release.



The letter of intent signed in Tokyo by members of the Newsom Administration overseeing business, transportation, energy and air quality, and officials from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan builds on the partnership Governor Newsom forged last March to enhance trade and climate action between the world’s third- and fourth-largest economies.

As noted in the letter of intent, the California State Transportation Agency will support green shipping corridors, port decarbonization and the deployment of zero-emission transportation through the $1.2 billion Port and Freight Infrastructure Program, with awards for the historic one-time program scheduled to be announced later this month. In addition, the Japanese ministry along with GO-Biz, the California Air Resources Board and the California Energy Commission will share expertise and best practices on critical efforts to cut port-related pollution, including strategies for offshore wind development and zero-emission fuels and infrastructure.



This is the latest in a series of international partnerships as part of the state’s world-leading agenda to aggressively combat and adapt to climate change, including strategies that improve air quality for Californians living near ports.