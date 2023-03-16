2023 March 16 13:40

The export of cargo in containers through the KTZ network increased by 30% last year

Kazakhstani shippers appreciated the advantages of container transportation. Among them are reliability, speed of delivery, safety of cargo, according to the press release of NC KTZ JSC. In 2022, the share of container traffic in the total volume of export cargo transported through the KTZ network amounted to 4.4% (3.5 million tons).

Exports in containers increased by 30% last year. More than 49 thousand TEUs with grain products were sent for export, an increase of 4.2 times by 2021. The cargo was sent to the Chinese stations Alashankou, Urumqi, Xian, Chongqing, as well as in the direction of the Turkish port of Mersin via TITR.

Exports in containers increased by 14.4 times of oil products, by 6.3 times of grinding products (bran, compound feed, wheat flour). Most of the cargo was shipped to China.

Last year, shipments of ferrosilicon in big bags to Turkey, vegetable oil - in flexitanks to the Chinese cities of Shanghai, Xian and Nantong, non-ferrous metals - in containers via TITR in the direction of Turkey and Georgia were organized.

Today, the potential of containerized export cargo is about 22 million tons, or 28% of the total volume of transported export cargo.