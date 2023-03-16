2023 March 16 12:35

RAK Ports joins the International Port Community Systems Association

The International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA) has expanded its global membership once again, welcoming UAE based RAK Ports as its member.

The decision by the Ras Al Khaimah ports group to joint IPCSA further strengthens the association’s presence in the important Middle East region.

Over the past few decades, RAK Ports has steadily grown from a single port handling bulk cargo to a diverse industrial and manufacturing hub, including a Free Zone. At the heart of RAK Ports’ operations is Saqr Port, which handles 60 million tonnes of cargo a year.

RAK Ports has been focused on the establishment of a Port Community System (PCS) for the past three years, and is working with Envision to develop and implement a solution designed to improve efficiency in port processes – reducing or eliminating paperwork and saving port users time and effort.