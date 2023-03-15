2023 March 15 11:32

Konecranes starts to deliver its final cranes to Russia for a European customer

Konecranes has now started to deliver its final crane order to Russia, according to the company's release. The order – cranes for a Waste-to-Energy recycling site outside Moscow – was placed in 2019 by a European company and subsequently delayed. Once this order has been delivered, Konecranes will have no further outstanding orders to Russia.

Konecranes wrote off the order in 2022, and this is the only write-off the company will deliver to Russia. The company took the decision to start deliveries as breaching the contract would have exposed the company to possible significant financial risk that could damage the business for both the short and long term. The delivery does not infringe on European Union sanctions against Russia.

