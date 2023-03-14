  • Home
  • News
  • CHI (Zhoushan) completes the first LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier desulph conversion project
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 14 17:13

    CHI (Zhoushan) completes the first LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier desulph conversion project

    After a day of sail trial, the LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier "Aleshan" sailed to the deep blue and set sail, according to the company's release. This also marks the successful completion of the first LNG dual-fuel-powered bulk carrier desulphurization unit refit by CHI (Zhoushan).

    The ship "Aleshan" is a 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel-powered bulk carrier under the Singapore customer, with an L*B size of 299.95m 50m, and is registered by ABS.

Другие новости по темам: ABS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 14

18:20 ABP Humber invests in expanding its fleet of electric forklift trucks
18:07 Philippines increases efforts to contain oil leak from sunken tanker
17:54 LNG complex with facilities for loading of bunkering ships to be built in Tatarstan
17:36 Viking Supply Ships AB enters into two bareboat charters with purchase options and obligations
17:13 CHI (Zhoushan) completes the first LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier desulph conversion project
17:06 Venezuela to ship fuel to Cuba on US-blacklisted supertanker
16:52 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2M’2023 fell by 4% YoY
16:35 KENC completes engineering project for the new heavy lift crane of Cadeler’s jack-up vessel Wind Orca
16:05 ACEL contracts Hoglund to retrofit IAS, AMS and PMS on board Island Frontier
15:48 First zero-emissions fuel cell ferry in the U.S. arrives in San Francisco
15:13 S5 Agency World provides agency support for Proman's new methanol-powered vessels
14:43 DSME wins $517 mln deal for two LNG carriers - Offshore Energy
14:13 Chesapeake Shipbuilding starts construction of the 4th new Coastal Cat for American Cruise Lines
13:41 PSA’s CK Hutchison Ports $4 bln stake sale attracts China Merchants Group and China Cosco Shipping - Bloomberg
13:20 Kongsberg Digital signs five-year agreement with Shell
12:55 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2023 rose by 2.6% YoY
12:31 Sanmar Shipyards holds naming ceremonies for five tugboats
12:14 Ocean Yield announces new bareboat charters with purchase obligations for two AHTS vessels
11:43 ECSA supports the updated EU Maritime Security Strategy
11:23 Operation of new terminal in Pevek (Chukotka) to begin in 2026
11:13 Port of Helsinki сargo traffic reached an all-time high in 2022
10:41 CMA CGM to launch a new service connecting Bangladesh and India with the Gulf
10:30 FESCO delivered overweight equipment for chemical plant under construction in Turkey
09:21 Potential volume of Belorussian cargo to be handled in Russian ports estimated at 30 million tonnes per year

2023 March 13

18:34 Yilport Gavle - Stockholm shuttle runs up to 700 meters long trains
18:14 HPC carries out technical due diligence for Hapag-Lloyd’s participation in J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited
17:55 Port of Valencia receives 4,634 trains in 2022
17:43 Port of Corpus Christi has snapped its annual oil export record for six straight years
17:33 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 0.5% to 56 million tonnes in 2M’23
17:32 Methanol-ready 32/44CR wins RINA approval
17:26 Scorpio Tankers announces the exercise of purchase options on six ships
17:23 HD Hyundai presents design of SMR-powered vessel - BusinessKorea
17:20 European LNG imports slump 19% on French strike - Montel
17:17 Reach Subsea and Equinor sign strategic three-year frame agreement
17:12 Suez Canal posts daily record of transiting vessels
16:28 Russia’s exports in 2022 rose by almost 20%, year-on-year
16:05 Van Oord increases its revenue to EUR 2,021 million in 2022
15:40 ZIM reports financial results for 2022
15:13 Saudi Ports container volumes up 7.76% in February 2023
14:52 Port of Helsinki throughput in 2M’2023 fell by 8.4% YoY to 2.14 million tonnes
14:03 Saudi Arabia signs IALA Convention
13:41 PSA Sines orders six automated Rubber Tired Gantry Cranes from Konecranes for Phase III terminal expansion
13:13 NYK сertifies ship-recycling facility in Bangladesh
13:07 Dredging equipment to be deployed on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal by end of March
11:42 Port of Oakland calls for zero emissions, cargo-handling plans
11:30 One more ship deployed for operation on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
11:24 Tanker arrested in Singapore - Ship & Bunker
10:58 New coal carrier for the Chugoku Electric Power delivered at Oshima Shipbuilding
09:58 Port of Long Beach recognizes two major accomplishments
09:46 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in February 2023 rose by 23.4% YoY to 21 thousand tonnes
09:23 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2023 climbed by 2.6% YoY

2023 March 12

16:04 ABP backs industry ‘Offshore Wind Plan’ for delivering green jobs and investment
15:17 Port of Brisbane and QTLC take operators for a Zero Emission ride
14:28 Port Everglades receives $32M state grant for sea level rise infrastructure
13:51 APM Terminals Poti invests in safer, better, bigger operations
12:14 Eidesvik Offshore secures contract for the PSV Viking Queen from Wintershall Dea
10:39 New O&M base berthing to support Scottish offshore windfarm

2023 March 11

14:24 BW Offshore to sell its FPSO to a third party for $125m
13:17 Siem Offshore AHTS secures medium-term contract in Taiwan
11:08 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ flagship Bolette arrives in Newcastle for inaugural season of sailing from the city