2023 March 14 17:13

CHI (Zhoushan) completes the first LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier desulph conversion project

After a day of sail trial, the LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier "Aleshan" sailed to the deep blue and set sail, according to the company's release. This also marks the successful completion of the first LNG dual-fuel-powered bulk carrier desulphurization unit refit by CHI (Zhoushan).

The ship "Aleshan" is a 210,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel-powered bulk carrier under the Singapore customer, with an L*B size of 299.95m 50m, and is registered by ABS.