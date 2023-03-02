2023 March 2 18:07

USDOT announces more than $12 mln in funding for the U.S. Marine Highway Program

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity making $12,423,000 available in Fiscal Year 2023 funds through the United States Marine Highway Program (USMHP), previously named America’s Marine Highway Program, according to MARAD's release.



The USMHP seeks to increase the use of America’s navigable waterways, especially where water-based transport is the most efficient, effective, and sustainable option.



The Department will evaluate projects using criteria including the effect on movement of goods, level of non-federal funding investment, use of domestic preference, consideration of equity, and environmental justice. The Department will also consider geographic diversity when selecting grant recipients, as well as how the project addresses challenges faced by rural areas.

Applications must be submitted through Grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. EST on April 28, 2023.