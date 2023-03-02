2023 March 2 17:31

IINO conducts marine biofuel trial in Singapore

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO) has conducted a trial on one of its vessels using a marine biofuel blend delivered in Singapore on December 18, according to the company's release.

The chemical tanker “Chemroad Echo” was supplied with B24 marine biofuel, consisting of 24% fatty acid methyl easter (FAME), blended with very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO). The biofuel blend was delivered in Singapore by bp. The FAME component of the marine biofuel blend used in this trial led to a reduction in the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the voyage on a lifecycle, well-to-wake approach.

Biofuel blends are particularly helpful as a “drop in” solution available to existing fleets without the need for modifications to the engine or infrastructure in most applications. FAME is a biofuel - more commonly known as biodiesel - which is largely produced from recycled used cooking oils and renewable oil sources. FAME has physical properties similar to those of conventional diesel and is biodegradable.

The origination and production of the FAME used in the trial is certified to the ISCC system – a leading multistakeholder certification scheme for biobased Materials. This certification requires that sustainability criteria are followed throughout the supply chain – including the tracing of the waste feedstock from point of generation, through processing, transportation and delivery of the final biofuel.

IINO has set sustainability initiatives as one of the priority enhancement measures in the mid-term management plan, and has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40% (compared to 2008 levels) by 2030 in the shipping business. IINO will continue its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental impact.