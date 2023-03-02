2023 March 2 15:30

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2023 fell by 32% YoY

The number of bunkering operations rose to 547

In January-February 2023, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled 74.8 thousand tonnes, down 32% versus 2021, according to IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department.

About 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, heavy fuel oil accounted for the bulk of sales.

The number of bunkering operations rose to 547.

In 2022, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 566.5 thousand tonnes, down 23% YoY.

