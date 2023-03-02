2023 March 2 14:17

RF Government approves plan for construction of TOAZ facility for handling of ammonia and fertilizers in Taman

The facility’s annual capacity will be 5 million tonnes per year

RF Government has approved an action plan for construction of a complex for handling of ammonia mineral fertilizers in the Temryuk District of the Krasnodar Territory. RF Government’s Order dated 22 February 2023, No452-Russia has been published on the official portal for legal information.

According to the document, the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation is given instructions to establish an interdepartmental working group on coordination and control of the plan implementation. Executive authorities of the Krasnodar Territory and the Temryuk District Administration are recommended to facilitate the registration of rights to land plots for the construction of the complex facilities.

In early February 2023, Krasnodar Territory Governor signed an order on transfer of 9.6 hectares of agricultural land in the Temryuk District into the category of land for industry, energy and transport where a facility for annual handling 5 million tonnes of ammonia and mineral fertilizers is to be built.

The project is being implemented by Togliattiazot (TOAZ, controlled by Uralchem). Uralchem will invest RUB 50 billion in construction of a port in Taman (Krasnodar Territory) for handling of ammonia, Dmitry Mazepin, founder of the company, said in November 2022.

The complex is to be launched in three phases with the first one to be launched in December 2023. The complex is to become fully operational in 2-3 years after the launching of Phase 1. The completion is scheduled for 2025. The new complex in Taman is to handle 2 million tonnes of ammonia and 3 million tonnes of carbamide per year.

Togliattiazot (TOAZ) is one of Russia’s largest producers of chemicals. The company is among the top three producers of ammonia in Russia. The company is able to produce three million tonnes of ammonia annually. TOAZ is also the larges supplier of carbamide to the agricultural market of Russia. It also produces urea formaldehyde concentrate and other products which are in demand worldwide.

