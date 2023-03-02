  • Home
  • 2023 March 2 14:03

    KSOE wins US$765 mln order for 3 LNG carriers

    Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has clinched a US$765 million order to build three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for a North American shipper, according to Yonhap's release.

    KSOE said in a regulatory filing that Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of its three affiliates, will build the vessels at its shipyard in the southwestern port of Yeongam.

    The 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company in stages by the end of 2027, KSOE said.

    The value of a per-ship order stands at $255 million, the highest-ever amount among LNG carriers of the same size, the shipyard said.

    So far this year, KSOE, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has bagged $6.11 billion in orders to construct 44 ships, or 38.8 percent of its yearly target of $15.74 billion.

    KSOE has three subsidiaries under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

