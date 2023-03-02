2023 March 2 13:22

Wartsila to supply the main propulsion machinery for two new 110-metre long amphibious transport vessels

The technology group Wartsila will supply the main propulsion machinery, as well as a range of other equipment and systems for two new 110-metre long amphibious transport vessels being built for the Chilean Navy. The order was placed by Astilleros y Maestranzas de la Armada (Asmar), the state-owned shipyard constructing the vessels and it was included in Wartsila’s order book in February 2023.

The Escotillón IV project, under which these ships are being built, will not only increase Chile’s defence capabilities, but will also allow the ships to be used for humanitarian operations.

The full Wartsila scope for each ship includes two Wärtsilä 26 main engines and four Wartsila 20 auxiliary engines, an emergency generating set, two Wärtsilä gearboxes, two controlled pitch propellers (CPPs) with efficiency rudders and steering gear, the Wartsila ProTouch control system, a Wärtsilä tunnel thruster, a main switchboard, a power management system (PMS), two power take-in/take-out (PTI/PTO) drives, two uninterruptable power supply (UPS) systems, the transformers, and a bow thruster drive.

The energy efficient rudders are combined with high efficiency propellers, fairing caps and a bulb on the rudders. Testing has shown that this results in the required power values being reduced by 3-4 percent at the required vessel speed. The rudders and steering gears are the result of cooperation between Wartsila and DAMEN Marine Components.



During the early development stages of the project, Wartsila introduced the concept of a PTI / PTO system. This improved the specific fuel oil consumption of the vessel during low speed manoeuvres. Supported by the use of efficient medium speed diesel generating sets, this has further assisted in bringing the overall yearly fuel burn down compared to conventional diesel mechanical propulsion systems.

The Wartsila equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in 2024.

Asmar has earlier selected Wartsila solutions for naval offshore patrol vessels and a scientific research vessel supplied to the Chilean Navy. The relationship between the two companies stretches back to 2006.



