2023 March 2 13:02

World's first hydrogen powder plant to be set up in the port of Amsterdam

The world's first hydrogen powder plant will be set up on Zenith's terminal in the Amsterdam port. Electriq Global, a specialist in innovative hydrogen solutions, and Zenith Energy Terminals, a company that stores and processes fuels and energy carriers, have jointly signed a letter of intent for the construction of this production facility, according to the company's release.



Electriq Global's plant makes hydrogen powder based on green hydrogen produced with power from wind energy. This hydrogen powder can be converted into electricity using generators. This makes it possible to make activities more sustainable where diesel generators are currently used, e.g. construction work. Powdered hydrogen has the advantage that it is safe and only water is needed for a reaction. Thus, no connections are needed, allowing it to be used independently of the electricity network.



The arrival of the hydrogen powder plant is one of many hydrogen initiatives being rolled out in the Amsterdam port region this and coming years.