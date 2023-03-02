2023 March 2 12:42

SCZONE and HEPA sign a cooperation protocol to exchange experiences and develop ports information systems

In the framework of strengthening cooperation with the Hungarian side and attracting Hungarian investments within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), Dr. Ibrahim Abdel Khalek, Vice chairman of SCZONE for Investment and Promotion Affairs, and Mr. Gabor Jenei, Deputy CEO of the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) signed a cooperation protocol between the two sides. The protocol aims for exchanging experiences, cooperating to promote investments, and working on developing projects and information systems in SCZONE’s affiliated ports.

SCZONE announced this signing in early February during the promotional tour of SCZONE’s Chairman to Hungary. This came during the closing ceremony of the Egyptian-Hungarian Joint Business Forum chaired by Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Mr. Peter Siarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Hungarian Minister of Economic Development, as part of the activities of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to Cairo yesterday.