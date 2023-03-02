2023 March 2 10:45

Maersk advances warehouse fulfillment speed with new software and scanning technology

Maersk continues to implement technology solutions that improve warehouse fulfillment operations and speed to customer, according to the company's release. A new technology is achieving warehouse productivity gains from more picks per hour, enabling more ecommerce orders shipped on deadline. Warehouse throughput is being increased without changing the facility size to accommodate the new technology.

Using a cloud-based software technology developed in Silicon Valley, which combined with industrial scanning technology, enables a fleet of U.S.-made mobile units to work alongside people in the warehouse, providing instant scanning of items and less walking for workers. The mobile units know how to optimize every aisle in a warehouse for order picking based on real-time inventory data pulled from warehouse management systems that process new orders, show fulfilled orders and trigger replenishment orders. Each mobile unit has a scanner, touchscreen and shelves for placement of picked items by workers.



The mobile units use 3D cameras and multiple sensors that have proven 100% safe over a seven-month trial period. Battery life is eight hours - the mobile units know when to return to the charging station.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in logistics services, the company operates in 130 countries, and employs more than 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to become climate-neutral by 2040 with new technology, new vessels, and assets as well as new fuels.