2023 March 2 09:41

Hiroshima Port welcomes its first LNG-fueled PCTC

On February 27, an LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) entered the port of Hiroshima for the first time, according to NYK's release. The vessel, Jasmine Leader, is NYK’s third LNG-fueled PCTC and the first of four to be delivered from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co. Ltd.



Before entering port, the vessel received LNG fuel from Kaguya, an LNG-bunkering ship operated by Central LNG Marine Fuel Japan Corporation, which is a joint venture owned by NYK and other companies.

The vessel will transport finished vehicles produced by Mazda Motor Corporation, and seeks to fulfill customers’ demands for a lower environmental burden in the logistics field.

On the same day, a commemoration ceremony was attended by related parties of Mazda Motor Corporation and NYK. The participants celebrated the vessel’s entrance into Hiroshima port and wished it a lifetime of safe voyages.



NYK has set a long-term target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group’s oceangoing businesses, and aims at launching zero-emission ships that run on low-environmental-load marine fuels, such as ammonia or hydrogen, in the future. NYK is positioning LNG, a low-carbon marine fuel, as a bridge-solution until future zero-emission ships are realized. The company plans to take delivery of a total of 20 new LNG-fueled PCTCs by 2028 under the Sail GREEN brand.

In 2021, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. On March 24, 2022, NYK released the updated NYK Group ESG Story 2022, which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.