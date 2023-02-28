2023 February 28 09:22

Vladimir Putin signs executive order to increase the fleet of Arctic icebreakers and rescue ships

7 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 are to be built, up from 5 units foreseen earlier and 4 conventional icebreakers are to be built additionally

Vladimir Putin has signed executive order No 126 “On Introduction of Amendments into the Strategy for Developing the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security until 2035 Approved by the Order of the President of the Russian Federation No 645 as of 26 October 2020”. The document was published on 27 February 2023 on the official portal for legal information.

The Order provides for the increase in the number of ships to be built for the development of the Arctic Zone infrastructure. Seven universal nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 are to be built, up from five units foreseen earlier. Four conventional icebreakers are to be built additionally. The document foresees the construction of one nuclear-powered icebreaker of Leader type instead of three units foreseen earlier.

The fleet of rescue ships is to be increased. Initially, it was planned to build 16 units. The new document provides for the construction of 16 rescue ships of various capacity by 2024 and 30 more ships – by 2030.

