2023 February 27 17:59

Sakhalin Region asks for authority to finance operation of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry line involving federal subsidy

Governor Valery Limarenko says the only approval not obtained yet is that of the Ministry of Finance

The Sakhalin Region asks for the authority to finance the operation of the Vanino-Kholmsk ferry line involving a federal subsidy. Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin during the working meeting held via videoconference. The transcript of the meeting is available on the official website of the Kremlin. According to Valery Limarenko, the only approval not obtained yet is that of the Ministry of Finance. The Governor asked the President for a command.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, two ferries of Project CNF11CPD intended for the Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service linking Sakhalin and the Khabarovsk Territory are under construction at Amursky shipyard. The ship named Aleksandr Deyev is being prepared for the transition to the port of Khomsk. The ship named Vasily Oshchepkov is to be put on the line in 2024.