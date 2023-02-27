2023 February 27 16:14

HHLA Project Logistics opens new office in Kazakhstan

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA)’s subsidiary HHLA Project Logistics has opened a new office in Kazakhstan. With a celebratory event on 23rd of February 2023, the new location was inaugurated. The new office further expands HHLA Project Logistics’ network, which already extends across the Caucasus region, according to the company's release.

HHLA Project Logistics offers specialist transport solutions for the entire Caucasus region and neighbouring areas of Central Asia dealing with project cargo from parcels to heavy and oversized loads. After opening offices in Georgia and Azerbaijan, the new location in Kazakhstan forms the missing link between Europe, Caucasus region and Central Asia. From Almaty the company will be able to offer its customers a wider range of services. Especially the railway connections through Kazakhstan are becoming more important today as more goods are transported via the Middle Silk Road from Central Asia to Europe and vice versa.



Since 2001, HHLA Project Logistics has its headquarters in the Georgian seaport of Poti, a hub on the ancient Silk Road. It operates additional branches in Tbilisi (Georgia) and Baku (Azerbaijan). HHLA Project Logistics specialises in all stages of handling project cargo, particularly on behalf of international and local freight forwarders. High levels of quality and reliability are built into its service with a “safety first” approach taken on every single project (certified to ISO 9001 and 14000 standards).