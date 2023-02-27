2023 February 27 14:41

Erik Thun takes delivery of M/V Baltic Crystal

Erik Thun AB has taken delivery of M/V Baltic Crystal, built at Shipsveerf Ferus Smit in Westerbroek, Netherlands. As of this week she is in trade, sailing from Eemshaven to Rotterdam for her first loading, according to the company's release.

Baltic Crystal and her sister vessel Nordic Crystal are both a further evolvement of Erik Thun’s existing fleet. The new vessels are built to the absolute latest design meeting and often exceeding existing and forthcoming regulations, with reduced fuel consumption, an increased cargo intake, less exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels. The new-buildings are equipped with a frequency converter for versatile shore power connection.



