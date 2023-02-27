2023 February 27 14:01

Operation of CPC Marine Terminal and Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline resumed

Weather conditions in the operational area of CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk currently allow for oil lifting in a standard mode, crude oil is being accepted from the Shippers at Tengiz PS, Atyrau PS and Komsomolskaya PS also in a standard mode without any limitations, according to CPC.

At the same time, on 24 to 26 February the weather conditions did not allow to moor new tankers for oil loading. On 24-25 February, CPC MT specialists completed loading two tankers and from 25 February (11:24 Moscow time) to 26 February (22:12 Moscow time) oil lifting was stopped. At the same time, crude oil was accepted from the Shippers at lower flowrates.

As a reminder: Earlier, oil lifting was suspended from 19 through to 22 February due to the actually stormy weather conditions and respective warnings issued by the Harbor Master of the Novorossiysk Maritime Port. Due to the overstocking, acceptance of crude oil from Tengiz field was stopped.

Oil is loaded via the Single Point Moorings located five km from the coastline with strict compliance with industrial and environmental safety requirements. The SPM design allows for loading during adverse weather conditions when traditional onshore oil lifting systems are forced to suspend their operation.

At the same time, weather limitations that apply to the SPM exceed the similar requirements for the coastal berths. For example, mooring operations at the SPM and hose lifting on a tanker are carried out with waves up to 2.5 m.

To be emphasized: CPC adheres to an uncompromising position on the environmental protection and industrial safety during the operation of the Consortium’s Marine Terminal equipment in the Black Sea and the prevention of oil spill emergencies.