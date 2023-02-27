2023 February 27 12:59

LNG storage unit Saam FSU built by DSME for NOVATEK left for Murmansk

The construction of a similar facility intended for Kamchatka, Koryak FSU, is to be completed in the Q2’2023

Saam FSU for liquefied natural gas (LNG) built by Daewoo Shipping & Marine Engineering (DSME) for NOVATEK left the Korean port of Okpo on 22 February 2023. According to Kommersant referring to Kpler, the transition to the port of Murmansk can take several months.

Saam FSU being assisted by tugs and proceeding at a low speed will obviously pass the Suez Canal.

The construction of a similar facility intended for Kamchatka, Koryak FSU, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of the year. The transshipment complexes are part of NOVATEK’s logistical chain to optimize the use of the Arc7 ice-class tanker fleet, with the aim to ensure efficient and cost-effective LNG transportation from Arctic LNG 2 and other NOVATEK’s projects. LNG cargos will be transferred from the Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers to conventional tankers at each location.

As of today, NOVATEK handles LNG at the Zeebrugge LNG terminal in Belgium. The company is going to supply LNG in Murmansk and Kamchatka on FOB basis.

Arctic Transshipment LLC is NOVATEK’s wholly owned subsidiary that will operate two LNG transshipment complexes currently under construction in the Kamchatka and Murmansk regions. Each complex will have one floating storage facility and to anchorage points for ship-to-ship operations. Each of them will be able to handle over 20 million tonnes per year. Total investments into the projects are estimated at about RUB 8.4 billion. Both projects are PDA residents.

Murmansk LNG transshipment complex is included into the federal project “Seaports of Russia” of the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024 approved by RF Government.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.