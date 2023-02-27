2023 February 27 11:52

World's first GST membrane LNG storage tank enters operation in China

A project with the world's first on-land GST membrane full containment liquid natural gas (LNG) storage tank located in Hejian, North China's Hebei Province, was officially delivered after 100 days of trial operation, further optimizing local clean energy structure, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co, one of the builders of the storage tank, told the Global Times on Sunday.

The project has secured natural gas needs for 800,000 local households during 2022 winter following entering trial operation in October 2022. The daily processing capacity of the project can exceed one million square cubic meters, reducing 58,100 tons of carbon emissions each year compared with coal.

The delivery of the project will optimize the energy structure and environmental pollution issues of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, as well as accelerate the China's goal of carbon emissions reduction, said the builder.

GST technology is a new generation of LNG membrane-type land storage tank developed by GTT, a LNG containment system for transport and storage, which has multiple advantages of large capacity, high safety and short construction period.

GST-applied storage tank of the project can reduce 90 percent of steel usage and 27 percent carbon emission over traditional LNG storage tank during construction. The modularized component parts of the storage tank also largely shortened the construction period, according to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co.