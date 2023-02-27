2023 February 27 10:51

Mawani and Jeddah Chamber sign an agreement to build integrated logistics park

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry have inked an agreement to set up an integrated logistics park at Al Khumrah in the south of Jeddah at a cost of one billion riyals, according to the company's release.



Designed for optimum asset utilization, the park is set to create over 10,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the logistics sector while strengthening Jeddah Islamic Port’s pivotal position as a major maritime hub delivering top-tier services and increased throughput capacity.



Spread over 3 sq. km., the logistics park comprises of three zones that include shared warehouses, medium-sized storage yards and single warehouses, and large storage yards and on-demand warehouses. The various zones fulfil importers’ and exporters’ requirements of stocking multipurpose cargo, chilled and frozen goods, food commodities, and fragile goods while maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency in addition to housing dedicated areas for administrative, commercial, and residential use as well as a one-stop services center.



The park offers move-in-ready warehouses, storage yards, re-export zones, custom storage, logistics amenities, commercial units, residential units, and staff accommodation in addition to state-of-the-art infrastructure like roads and green spaces as well as a host of other essential services.