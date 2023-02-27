2023 February 27 10:48

USA imposed new package of sanctions against Russia

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced imposing of the new package of sanctions against Russia.

“In one of its most significant sanctions actions to date, Treasury is announcing a new determination targeting the metals and mining sector of the Russian Federation economy under Executive Order 14024 and is also imposing sanctions on 22 individuals and 83 entities”, reads the statement of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The full list of sanctions is available here