2023 February 27 10:17

RF Government approves list of ports for exports of ferrous metal scrap

The list numbers nine ports with border check points

RF Government has approved the list of ports for exports of ferrous metal scrap beyond the Eurasian Economic Union. The document signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been published o the official portal for legal information.

Ferrous metal scrap and waste (codes: 7204 10 000 0, 7204 30 000 0, 7204 41 100 0, 7204 41 910 0, 7204 41 990 0, 7204 49 100 0, 7204 49 300 0, 7204 49 900 0 and 7204 50 000 0) can be exported via the ports of Arkhangelsk, Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, Vladivostok, Dudinka, Kaliningrad, Korsakov, Murmansk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

The document is effective up to 31 December 2023.