2023 February 27 09:51

CMA CGM to reshuffle SAFRAN & SIRIUS services connecting Europe with East Coast South America

CMA CGM has announced the changes to its SAFRAN & SIRIUS services connecting Europe with East Coast South America.

SAFRAN will call Rio Grande, Brazil as from m/v "CAP SAN MARCO", ETA Rio Grande on April 4th, 2023.

The new rotation will be: London, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Tanger, Santos, Paranagua, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Rio Grande, Paranagua, Santos, Tanger, London



Simultaneously, Mediterranean service to/from East Coast South America (SIRIUS) will stop calling Rio Grande.

Last vessel to call Rio Grande will be m/v "MKS LOTA", ETD Tanger on March 10th, 2023, ETA Rio Grande on March 27th, 2023.

The new rotation will be: Algeciras, Tanger, Salvador, Santos, Paranagua, Itapoa, Santos, Itaguai, Tanger, Algeciras.