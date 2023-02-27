2023 February 27 09:35

APM Terminals' Vessel Inspection app wins TT Innovation in Safety Awards

APM Terminals’ Vessel Inspection App, which has been relaunched this month with new features to further support safe working environments for stevedores and other terminal staff, has just won prestigious TT Innovation in Safety Awards on February 23, according to the company's release.



The app, which is available in six languages: Arabic, English, French, Georgian, Portuguese and Spanish, takes inspectors through a standardised eight-step procedure, ensuring consistent, comparable and tracked results. Inspectors are guided to ensure the gangway is safe before they board a vessel, to inspect all relevant work areas and address concerns before operations start. By digitizing the inspection process, key concerns are reported consistently across vessels, and across terminals.



With the App, pre-existing or historic issues are flagged and visible, and a scoring system from one to four (rather than the previous yes/no response) facilitates the rating of criticality. Further upgrades include training materials and visuals guides to improve ease of use, and escalation steps in the event of safety critical or recurring issues. Standardized processes for managing critical risks have, as a result, been further enhanced.



So far, 23,000 inspections have been carried out globally using the App which has been credited with elevating safety Standards across shipping lines. The relaunched App has already received positive feedback from inspectors from our six pilot terminals and has attracted the attention of joint venture partners and from APM Terminals’ non-controlled facilities.



