  • 2023 February 27 09:19

    Far Eastern Railways increased loading of of coal by 12.2% in January 2023

    In the first month of 2023, Far Eastern Railways loaded 2.8 million tons of coal, 12.2% more compared to January 2022.

    Loading volumes of Yakut coal from the Elga deposit increased by 8.5% and reached 1.5 million tons. Loading volumes also increased at the Urgalskoye field in Khabarovsk Territory, rising 7.2% to 478,000 tons.

    The Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways also reported that the division exported 2.1 million tons of Far Eastern coal in January, an increase of 20.5% on January 2022.

