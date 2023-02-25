  • Home
  • News
  • Major shipping carriers unite to improve safety of cargo - LR
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 25 15:01

    Major shipping carriers unite to improve safety of cargo - LR

    A significant proportion of the world’s container cargo involved in new open-innovation initiative

    Some of the world’s biggest maritime cargo carriers are joining forces with the world’s first industrial safety technology accelerator to launch a new innovation initiative to reduce cargo loss at sea, LR said.

    Evergreen Line, HMM, Maersk, the Offen Group, ONE (Ocean Network Express), Seaspan as well as Lloyd’s Register are joining forces with Safetytech Accelerator to find and advance technology innovations from across maritime and other industrial sectors to reduce the incidence and impact of cargo fires or cargo loss overboard.

    The scale and breadth of the challenges facing operators is growing and continues to evolve. These include, through the increasing carriage of lithium-ion batteries either in containers or within electric vehicles on car-carriers and the increasing growth in complexity and size of modern container vessels. Fire and cargo loss at sea not only has an immediate impact on the safety of those onboard but also creates the potential for significant environmental damage.

    The Safetytech Accelerator Cargo Fire & Loss Innovation Initiative (CFLII) is a collaborative technology acceleration program that will help tackle the issue through shaping joint requirements, identifying technology solutions, undertaking carefully designed trials and developing best practices and recommendations.

    The Initiative has a broad scope encompassing three significant topics of concern. The first relates to onboard cargo control, including whether cargo has been properly, loaded, secured and monitored during transit. The second area covers the ability to detect fire onboard and stop its spread through effective onboard response, particularly on large container ships and car-carriers. The third relates to the challenges created by the increasing scale of vessels.

    Global Containerships Segment Director at Lloyd’s Register (LR), and Chair of the Maritime Cargo Fire and Loss Initiative, Nick Gross said, “We’re excited to start this initiative, working alongside the Anchor Partners to trial and adopt innovative technology for the prevention of cargo fires onboard, thus helping to make container shipping a safer operation. From LR side, the objective of the initiative resonates with our mandate to improve the safety of ships and crew, as well as protect the marine ecosystem. We believe it is vital to work together to tackle the increasing risk of cargo fires onboard container ships.”

    The President of Evergreen Line, Eric Hsieh, said, “We are committed to talent training to help provide a safe, high quality working environment for our seaman. By participating in an enterprise such as the Cargo Fire & Loss Innovation Initiative we aim to work closely with all stakeholders to guard the safety of container shipping transportation.”

    The Chief Maritime Officer of HMM, Kim Gyou-bong, said, “I am pleased to join this collaborative initiative with major industrial partners, expecting to develop advanced technology for significantly reducing the risk of safety-related accidents. HMM will give top priority to providing more reliable and differentiated shipping services by securing the safety of our ships and transported cargo.”

    The Head of Marine Standards & DPA of Maersk, Aslak Ross, said, “The safety of our people is always of highest importance. Reducing the risk of cargo fires is accordingly a key priority for Maersk and the industry at large. The main root cause for cargo fires on container ships is the integrity of dangerous goods throughout the supply chain. Therefore it is a problem that can only be improved through industry wide solutions and for that reason we are a strong believer in sharing of learnings across the industry to improve safety. The Safetytech Accelerator Cargo Fire & Loss Innovation Initiative is a good platform to bring stakeholders together to find new effective solutions to the problem of cargo fires.”

    The Managing Director of ONE, Hiroki Tsujii, said, “Given the rapid changes in both the shipping industry as well as the nature of cargo shipped, though ONE’s record of cargo fires are minimal, we are careful to not be complacent and continuously seek ways to improve our capabilities. Hence, we see the value of efforts such as this Cargo Fire & Loss Innovation Initiative (CFLII) which enables collaboration across industry stakeholders and provides the opportunity to share, learn and improve.”

    The Director, Marine Standards and Designated Person Ashore at Seaspan, Alfred Gomez said, “Safety is at the very core of our culture at Seaspan. We are pleased to partner with our fellow industry leaders on an innovative initiative aimed at continuous improvement and solving for existing and emerging challenges within our dynamic industry.”

    The Managing Director of Safetytech Accelerator, Maurizio Pilu, said, “Safeytech Accelerator’s mission is to help solve some of the most complex safety, risk and resilience challenges in industry through open innovation and collaboration. Eliminating cargo fire and loss is a big challenge in the maritime industry and while accidents are thankfully infrequent, their impact can be extremely large. Together with the Anchor Partners we hope this new collaborative technology acceleration initiative will help industry make significant progress towards that goal.”

    Shipping companies who would like to know more about the Initiative, and technology companies with experience or interest in addressing the topics of concern indicated above, are invited to contact us for further information, using the form below.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 25

15:01 Major shipping carriers unite to improve safety of cargo - LR
13:11 Gov Hochul and the Port Authority of NYNJ celebrate final phase of the JFK transformation with groundbreaking for a new $4.2 bn Terminal 6
11:58 Kim Heng's subsidiary to purchase nine vessels
11:03 ZIM and HAI AN announce Lotus Link, a new a joint venture for domestic and regional shipping services in Vietnam
09:47 Eni Sustainable Mobility and Saipem sign a memorandum for the use of renewable fuels on naval fleet

2023 February 24

18:19 60% of Wind industry professionals believe Floating Offshore Wind will reach full commercialization without subsidies by 2035 - DNV
18:07 Energy market reforms crucial for EU to achieve net zero goals, according to Wärtsilä study
17:51 YILPORT takes over operations at Port of Sibenik in Croatia
17:34 GTT secures tank design contract by SHI for two new LNG carriers
17:03 Cargotec publishes its 2022 annual report and financial statements and revises the eco portfolio criteria
16:29 SITC hosts a naming and delivery ceremony for M/V “SITC CHANGMING”
16:11 Stolt Tankers and partners help bring transparency to shipping
15:09 DOF: Contract extension for Skandi Africa
14:12 EDGE and Fincantieri signs an industrial cooperation agreement at IDEX 2023
13:25 DOF announced a new contract for DOF Subsea Brasil
12:14 KSOE wins 255.4 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers
10:19 Morocco vies with EU for supplies as it shuns Russia coal - Montel

2023 February 23

17:16 Adani paid entire $1.2 bn to acquire Haifa port, says Israel’s envoy to India
16:39 Port of Rotterdam 2022 cargo throughput remains flat Y/Y at 467.4 million tonnes
15:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 08, 2023
15:18 “K” LINE conducts trial use of marine biofuel on a Capesize bulker
14:53 Safe Bulkers to acquire a Japanese Kamsarmax dry-bulk vessel
13:07 EDGE signs MoU with BAE Systems to strengthen collaboration in cyber and secure communications
10:43 ABS appoints maritime sustainability veteran to lead global sustainability team

2023 February 22

18:27 RINA joins the African Hydrogen Partnership
18:07 Inactive containership fleet grows to 6.2% of capacity - Alphaliner
17:30 GSTS establishes Green Shipping Corridor capability with Montreal Port Authority
17:04 First uncrewed naval vessel to achieve certification against LR's UMS Code
16:47 The Port of Montreal wants to invest in the future of Montreal’s port infrastructure
16:45 Introduction of ice restrictions in the ports of Vysotsk and Vyborg postponed till March 8
16:16 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launched dry cargo carrier Dmitry Benardaki of Project RSD59
16:02 The crew left the ship on fire in the Baltic Sea
15:53 MOL and Air Water start joint study on use of liquefied bio-methane as marine fuel
15:32 CCS, SDTR and SDARI develop 85,000 DWT ammonia-fueled bulk carrier
15:18 New service highlights potential of Poti as Central Asia-Europe intermodal hub
14:45 UK government backs £5.4m project for delivering world’s first liquid hydrogen autonomous vessel and infrastructure
14:34 Pella Stapel lays down longliner Kapitan Minachev of Project 200101
14:03 The water situation in Europe becomes unexpectedly precarious - Euronews
13:50 USC’s shipyard completed dock repair of aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov
13:42 Port of Rotterdam to implement a new emission-tracking solution
13:22 Konecranes to provide Guyana’s first mobile harbor cranes to support Port of Georgetown’s growth
13:02 LR and Icebreaker One announce a research programme to drive investment in net-zero shipping
12:40 Chevron signs MOU with Egypt on methane management
12:20 Albania arrests tanker with suspected Russian diesel cargo - Ship & Bunker
12:01 Port of Toronto moves record 2.3 mln metric tonnes of cargo in 2022
11:40 Port of Vancouver completes the Centerm Expansion Project
11:28 Port of Valencia container throughput down by 23.6% in January 2023
11:27 Russian shipyards to deliver 19 fishing ships in 2023
11:04 ABS verifies vanadium redox battery design
10:40 Port Houston container volume down by 1% to 319,990 TEUs in January 2023
10:23 DP World and Caspian Containers Company collaborate to digitalise global trade
10:11 FESCO launches new deep sea line from India to Novorossiysk
09:55 Freeport LNG receives regulatory approval for commercial operations of its liquefaction facility
09:38 Oil lifting from CPC Marine Terminal was suspended due to weather conditions
09:26 Vladimir Putin calls on revival of ports in the north-western part of the Sea of Azov

2023 February 21

18:07 ABP becomes world’s first IEMA-approved training provider in the port sector
17:49 Russia plans accelerated development of its eastward railways and the Northern Sea Route — Vladimir Putin
17:30 ONE completes the biofuel trial onboard MOL ENDOWMENT
17:05 Eneti announces contract awards for Seajacks
16:50 General cargo ship Seamark broke in two and sank in the anchorage area of Novorossiysk port