  • Home
  • News
  • Gov Hochul and the Port Authority of NYNJ celebrate final phase of the JFK transformation with groundbreaking for a new $4.2 bn Terminal 6
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 25 13:11

    Gov Hochul and the Port Authority of NYNJ celebrate final phase of the JFK transformation with groundbreaking for a new $4.2 bn Terminal 6

    Governor Kathy Hochul and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey today celebrated a key milestone in the Port Authority's transformation of John F. Kennedy International Airport with the groundbreaking for the $4.2 billion project to develop a new Terminal 6. The 1.2 million square foot, state-of-the-art new terminal on the airport's north side will feature 10 new gates - including 9 wide-body gates - and will create 4,000 jobs, including 1,800 jobs in construction. This project is the final piece of the JFK Vision Plan to break ground, and it will complete the transformation of the airport into a 21st century global gateway.

    The new Terminal 6 is a public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners -- a consortium that includes Vantage Airport Group, an industry leading investor, developer, and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer, and manager of infrastructure assets, which has a 30-percent equity stake in the project; New York real estate operating company RXR; and JetBlue Airways, the project's airline sponsor.

    JFK Millennium Partners is developing the new terminal in two phases, with the first new gates opening in 2026 and construction completion in 2028. The new terminal will create an anchor for passenger travel on JFK's north side, spanning the sites of the former Terminal 6 and the existing Terminal 7. JFK Millennium Partners is managing Terminal 7 until the 50-year-old facility is demolished to make way for the second phase of construction.

    The new Terminal 6 arrivals and departures hall will feel spacious, bright, and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings throughout the new terminal. Inspiring public art by New York-based artists and architectural elements depicting New York landmarks will create a unique sense of place. Passengers will enjoy more than 100,000 square feet of world-class shopping and dining featuring locally based restaurateurs, craft beverage options and Taste of NY stores.

    State-of-the-art technology will improve the customer experience with touchless technology from check-in to gates and digital systems that will streamline the passenger journey throughout the terminal. Advanced security systems will include automated TSA security lanes, biometric-based access control systems and a flexible design to accommodate future technology or regulatory changes. A convenient taxi plaza as well as designated for-hire vehicle pick-up areas will be shared with Terminal 5, substantially reducing traffic congestion on the terminal road frontage and maximizing connectivity across the airport.

    As part of the agreement with JFK Millennium Partners, the Port Authority will commit $130 million in capital funding to build enabling infrastructure for the new Terminal 6, including airside improvements and utility enhancements such as electrical support for the project. Enhanced airside aircraft circulation will reduce congestion and delays, while roadway improvements will optimize airport traffic flow.

    The development of Terminal 6 is expected to create more than 4,000 jobs, including 1,800 union construction jobs, and direct wages of $1.9 billion. JMP is committed to meeting and exceeding the Port Authority's goal of 30 percent participation by Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises and creating opportunities to foster and grow local businesses through the development. The Terminal 6 project is part of the Port Authority's $18 billion transformation of JFK under the leadership of Governor Hochul, and it is just one component in the Port Authority's overall $30 billion commitment to creating world-class facilities at all of the region's airports. In addition to JetBlue, Lufthansa Group will also make its home in the new Terminal 6, operating international flights out of several gates and creating a world-class lounge experience for guests travelling on its airlines, which include Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines.

    Redeveloping JFK Airport in Lockstep with the Local Community

    In 2018, the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council was formed. It is co-chaired by U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and is composed of elected officials, community boards, business and nonprofit organizations, civic organizations, and clergy leaders from the targeted local communities of Southeast Queens, Southwest Queens, the Rockaways, and western portions of Nassau County.

    Since its inception, the Council has been working with the Port Authority to expand community outreach efforts and develop community-focused programs, ensuring that this ambitious project solicits ongoing feedback from local stakeholders and provides meaningful opportunities for local businesses, MWBEs, students, and jobseekers.

    This includes programming to advance the Port Authority's commitment to a 30 percent MWBE contracting goal in all categories of work, and a special focus on opportunities for local businesses across all aspects of the JFK Redevelopment program, including this terminal project, which will be built by union labor under a full project-labor agreement. Other community development initiatives prioritized by the Council focus on job opportunities and workforce development programs for local residents, small business outreach and development, and educational programming for local students.

    Transforming JFK Into a World-Class Global Gateway

    In January 2017, the JFK Vision Plan was announced to transform John F. Kennedy International Airport into the world-class airport that New Yorkers deserve. The Vision Plan provides a strategic framework for the Port Authority and its partners to completely redevelop, modify and expand existing facilities and infrastructure. The new Terminal 6 builds on the momentum of the other three major components of the airport's transformation already underway. The $9.5 billion development of a state-of-the-art New Terminal One that will anchor the airport's south side broke ground in September 2022. The $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4, led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal, is now under construction. Additionally, the $400 million modernization and expansion of Terminal 8, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, and British Airways, which relocated to Terminal 8 late last year, was substantially completed in November 2022.

    All of the privately financed terminal projects combined with the Port Authority's roadway, parking and infrastructure projects represent an $18 billion transformation of JFK International and an extraordinary series of public-private partnerships. The Port Authority capital investment of $2.9 billion is leveraging private investment at a rate of more than five to one when taking into account the full private investment of more than $15 billion that has been committed to the four projects comprising the full JFK redevelopment program.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 25

15:01 Major shipping carriers unite to improve safety of cargo - LR
13:11 Gov Hochul and the Port Authority of NYNJ celebrate final phase of the JFK transformation with groundbreaking for a new $4.2 bn Terminal 6
11:58 Kim Heng's subsidiary to purchase nine vessels
11:03 ZIM and HAI AN announce Lotus Link, a new a joint venture for domestic and regional shipping services in Vietnam
09:47 Eni Sustainable Mobility and Saipem sign a memorandum for the use of renewable fuels on naval fleet

2023 February 24

18:19 60% of Wind industry professionals believe Floating Offshore Wind will reach full commercialization without subsidies by 2035 - DNV
18:07 Energy market reforms crucial for EU to achieve net zero goals, according to Wärtsilä study
17:51 YILPORT takes over operations at Port of Sibenik in Croatia
17:34 GTT secures tank design contract by SHI for two new LNG carriers
17:03 Cargotec publishes its 2022 annual report and financial statements and revises the eco portfolio criteria
16:29 SITC hosts a naming and delivery ceremony for M/V “SITC CHANGMING”
16:11 Stolt Tankers and partners help bring transparency to shipping
15:09 DOF: Contract extension for Skandi Africa
14:12 EDGE and Fincantieri signs an industrial cooperation agreement at IDEX 2023
13:25 DOF announced a new contract for DOF Subsea Brasil
12:14 KSOE wins 255.4 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers
10:19 Morocco vies with EU for supplies as it shuns Russia coal - Montel

2023 February 23

17:16 Adani paid entire $1.2 bn to acquire Haifa port, says Israel’s envoy to India
16:39 Port of Rotterdam 2022 cargo throughput remains flat Y/Y at 467.4 million tonnes
15:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 08, 2023
15:18 “K” LINE conducts trial use of marine biofuel on a Capesize bulker
14:53 Safe Bulkers to acquire a Japanese Kamsarmax dry-bulk vessel
13:07 EDGE signs MoU with BAE Systems to strengthen collaboration in cyber and secure communications
10:43 ABS appoints maritime sustainability veteran to lead global sustainability team

2023 February 22

18:27 RINA joins the African Hydrogen Partnership
18:07 Inactive containership fleet grows to 6.2% of capacity - Alphaliner
17:30 GSTS establishes Green Shipping Corridor capability with Montreal Port Authority
17:04 First uncrewed naval vessel to achieve certification against LR's UMS Code
16:47 The Port of Montreal wants to invest in the future of Montreal’s port infrastructure
16:45 Introduction of ice restrictions in the ports of Vysotsk and Vyborg postponed till March 8
16:16 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launched dry cargo carrier Dmitry Benardaki of Project RSD59
16:02 The crew left the ship on fire in the Baltic Sea
15:53 MOL and Air Water start joint study on use of liquefied bio-methane as marine fuel
15:32 CCS, SDTR and SDARI develop 85,000 DWT ammonia-fueled bulk carrier
15:18 New service highlights potential of Poti as Central Asia-Europe intermodal hub
14:45 UK government backs £5.4m project for delivering world’s first liquid hydrogen autonomous vessel and infrastructure
14:34 Pella Stapel lays down longliner Kapitan Minachev of Project 200101
14:03 The water situation in Europe becomes unexpectedly precarious - Euronews
13:50 USC’s shipyard completed dock repair of aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov
13:42 Port of Rotterdam to implement a new emission-tracking solution
13:22 Konecranes to provide Guyana’s first mobile harbor cranes to support Port of Georgetown’s growth
13:02 LR and Icebreaker One announce a research programme to drive investment in net-zero shipping
12:40 Chevron signs MOU with Egypt on methane management
12:20 Albania arrests tanker with suspected Russian diesel cargo - Ship & Bunker
12:01 Port of Toronto moves record 2.3 mln metric tonnes of cargo in 2022
11:40 Port of Vancouver completes the Centerm Expansion Project
11:28 Port of Valencia container throughput down by 23.6% in January 2023
11:27 Russian shipyards to deliver 19 fishing ships in 2023
11:04 ABS verifies vanadium redox battery design
10:40 Port Houston container volume down by 1% to 319,990 TEUs in January 2023
10:23 DP World and Caspian Containers Company collaborate to digitalise global trade
10:11 FESCO launches new deep sea line from India to Novorossiysk
09:55 Freeport LNG receives regulatory approval for commercial operations of its liquefaction facility
09:38 Oil lifting from CPC Marine Terminal was suspended due to weather conditions
09:26 Vladimir Putin calls on revival of ports in the north-western part of the Sea of Azov

2023 February 21

18:07 ABP becomes world’s first IEMA-approved training provider in the port sector
17:49 Russia plans accelerated development of its eastward railways and the Northern Sea Route — Vladimir Putin
17:30 ONE completes the biofuel trial onboard MOL ENDOWMENT
17:05 Eneti announces contract awards for Seajacks
16:50 General cargo ship Seamark broke in two and sank in the anchorage area of Novorossiysk port