2023 February 25 11:03

ZIM and HAI AN announce Lotus Link, a new a joint venture for domestic and regional shipping services in Vietnam

Lotus Link plans to launch its first service in March



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. and Hai An Transport and Stevedoring Joint-stock Company (‘HATS’), announced on Feb 23 the launch of Lotus Link, a joint venture to operate domestic shipping services in Vietnam.



Lotus Link brings together the global, regional and domestic expertise and coverage of ZIM and Hai An. The joint venture will serve the major ports in Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh, Danang and Haiphong) as well as satellite provinces and its hinterlands – where currently direct access to international and domestic shipping services is limited – thereby benefiting Vietnamese manufacturers, importers and exporters. As an extension of the shipping services provided to its customers, the joint venture shall also provide landside logistics services such as trucking and customs brokerage services.



HATS, headquartered in Haiphong with offices across Vietnam, is listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. HATS has been actively involved in domestic shipping in Vietnam for over 10 years and is today one of the largest liners in Vietnam. In addition, HATS is engaged in a wide range of marine and logistics related activities including terminal operations, offshore services, shipping agency container depot operations and warehousing.



Lotus Link plans to launch its first service in March, deploying Vietnamese flagged vessels to serve both local and international trades. The joint venture plans to expand its presence in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang later this year. Lotus Link is headquartered in Haiphong and headed by Mr. Huy Dang Quy.