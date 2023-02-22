2023 February 22 17:30

GSTS establishes Green Shipping Corridor capability with Montreal Port Authority

Global Spatial Technology Solutions, a Maritime Intelligence company, will collaborate with the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) in providing a Green Shipping Corridor capability using the OCIANATM platform. The Green Shipping Corridor capability enables vessels to establish an initially low and ultimately zero-carbon emissions route while matching their arrival with berth availability and maintaining compliance.



OCIANATM is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that provides maritime vessel and port optimization and maritime risk management solutions for the global maritime market. The AI platform ingests a wide range of operational and oceanographic data sets and through proprietary analysis, supports decision making related to the safe and efficient movement of people and goods on all of the world’s waterways.





