2023 February 22 18:27

RINA joins the African Hydrogen Partnership

RINA becomes an associate member of the African Hydrogen Partnership (AHP) with the intention of actively participating in the development of hydrogen, hydrogen-based chemicals, electrolysers, fuel cell technology and related business opportunities in Africa, according to the company's release.

AHP is the only continent-wide association dedicated to the development of the hydrogen industry and value chain in Africa. It represents the whole continent and all its nations, while strengthening alliances with organizations from anywhere in the world.



In conjunction with our African footprint, RINA's expertise in technologies enables to open new hydrogen corridors, supporting local and international initiatives while acting as a system integrator along the entire hydrogen value chain.



