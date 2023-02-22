2023 February 22 16:47

The Port of Montreal wants to invest in the future of Montreal’s port infrastructure

The Port of Montreal has earmarked $335+ million in its new five-year investment plan for its infrastructure on the Island of Montreal, according to the company's release. These investments are necessary to consolidate the Port of Montreal’s status as a trade platform at the heart of the strategic St. Lawrence corridor, to support the energy transition, and to promote harmonious cohabitation with the neighbouring community. The announcement was made by Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) this morning during a speech at the Transport and Logistics Forum organized by the Chambre de commerce de l’Est de Montréal (CCEM).

Key projects planned for the next five years in Montreal include: optimizing substations, which will make it possible for the Port to meet the growing demand for electrical energy; optimizing rail capacity by adding six km of track, which will improve the fluidity of rail traffic and storage; and wharf modernization to safely accommodate vessels.



Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world.