2023 February 22 16:45

Introduction of ice restrictions in the ports of Vysotsk and Vyborg postponed till March 8

Image source: Baltic Sea Ports Administration

Ice restrictions in the ports of Vysotsk and Vyborg and at the approaches to them come into effect on 8 March 2023 (when a solid ice cover reaches thickness of 10-15 cm).

According to the order signed by the Port Harbour Master Aleksandr Surikov, navigation of ATB units and non-ice-class ships are allowed in ice waters only with the assistance of icebreakers; vessels of Ice1 category are allowed to sail in ice waters independently or with the assistance of icebreakers.

The decision is based on the forecast of ice situation in the Gulf of Finland.

Icebreaker assistance season in the ports of Vysotsk and Vyborg began on December 1.