2023 February 22 16:02

The crew left the ship on fire in the Baltic Sea

Container ship ESCAPE reported fire in engine room, which spread to superstructure, at 0042 UTC Feb 22, in Gulf of Riga, Baltic sea, Latvia, according to FleetMon. At 0057 15 crew abandoned the ship and went into lifeboat, all were later rescued by nearby cargo ship KAIRIT, and disembarked at Riga. As of 1030 UTC, the ship adrift, with 2 tugs and SAR vessel working on her. ESCAPE is en route from Klaipeda to Riga.



