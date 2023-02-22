2023 February 22 16:16

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launched dry cargo carrier Dmitry Benardaki of Project RSD59

It is the last ship in the series of 11 units

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has held a ceremonial launching of dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 today, 22 February 2023, according to the shipyard’s Telegram post. The ship named Dmitry Benardaki is the last ship in the series of 11 units.

Upon completion of the outfitting, the ship will undergo sea trials and then will be delivered to the customer.

This series is one of the largest ones in Russia’s civil shipbuilding industry over the recent years.

Vessels of Project RSD59 are designed for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 141 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.5 m, number of holds – 2, endurance - 20/12 days.

Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Photos from the Telegram channel of Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard