2023 February 22 15:32

CCS, SDTR and SDARI develop 85,000 DWT ammonia-fueled bulk carrier

Recently, China Classification Society (CCS), together with Singapore’s SDTR Marine Pte Ltd. (SDTR) and Shanghai’s Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI), jointly developed the world's first 85,000DWT Ammonia-Fueled Bulk Carrier. A cloud certification ceremony was held, on behalf of CCSHQ, whom issued an Approval in Principle (AIP) for the project to SDTR and SDARI, according to CCS's release.



With the development of green emission reduction rules and technology in the shipping industry, ammonia fuel, as an alternative green and clean fuel. Ammonia is regarded as a great potential for application and has attracted much attention from the maritime industry. In 2022, SDTR, SDARI and CCS set up a joint development project team. SDTR shared crucial and key operational data, essential for development; and SDARI conducted the design, with CCS support and reviews.