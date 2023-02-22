2023 February 22 15:18

New service highlights potential of Poti as Central Asia-Europe intermodal hub

This month saw the first call of CMA CGM’s new Caucasus Georgia Express (CGX) service. Playing a key role in this new intermodal service, APM Terminals Poti works as a hub for cargo consolidation and dispatch, connecting trains directly from the Middle Corridor to Georgia, for onward maritime transport to and from Greece and Turkey, according to APM Terminals's release.

The new CGX maritime service transports cargo from APM Terminals Poti to Piraeus, Greece and Ambarli Port in Istanbul, Turkey within three and seven days respectively. The service makes approximately three roundtrips a month.

The APM Terminals Poti hub connects regular trains, from China - via either Kazakhstan or Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan - to this new maritime service to reach Turkey.

According to CMA CGM, transit via Poti to Armenia and Azerbaijan takes between five to six days. Via Poti to Kazakhstan 35 days, Turkmenistan 25 days, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan 45 days and Uzbekistan approximately 50 days, based on Caspian Sea vessel availability. APM Terminals’ new intermodal hub connecting Central Asia and the Caucasus region is now operational, providing an alternative to traditional routes currently blocked by Russian sanctions.



With 17 kilometers of rail lines within the port area, APM Terminal’s Poti is well equipped to handle rail-sea operations.