2023 February 22 13:50

USC’s shipyard completed dock repair of aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov

The ship left the drydock with the assistance of tugs and was moored at the berth

35th SRZ shipyard (branch of Shipbuilding Center Zvezdochka, USC) has completed the dock repair of aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov (Project 1143.5), according to USC’s Telegram.

On 21 February 2023, the ship left the drydock with the assistance of tugs and moored at the berth.

Admiral Kuznetsov is the largest ship of RF Navy. Its length is 306.45 m, height – 64.49 m.

In October 2018, the PD-50 floating dock sank on October 30 in Murmansk during a planned exit of the heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetzov and the ship's takeoff deck was damaged by a collapsed crane. The ship was moved to 35th SRZ shipyard in Murmansk where a fire killed two workers and injured more than ten others.

In early summer 2022 it was announced that the aircraft carrier would be delivered to Rf Navy upon completion of the repair and modernization, not earlier than in 2024. The repair completion deadline was postponed again by several months due to defects revealed in the course of repair.