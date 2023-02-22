2023 February 22 13:42

Port of Rotterdam to implement a new emission-tracking solution

PortXchange Products B.V., the Netherlands-based digital solutions provider for predictable and sustainable shipping, has announced the launch of PortXchange EmissionInsider, with the Port of Rotterdam acting as the launching customer, according to the company's release.

PortXchange EmissionInsider is a digital solution to support ports in achieving their decarbonization targets from all transport-related emissions and was created in collaboration with BigMile, a Netherlands-based calculation and analysis company offering solutions to optimize and report on multimodal transport-related carbon emissions.

As Europe’s largest seaport, the Port of Rotterdam plays a pivotal role in the decarbonization agenda of the industry at a local, regional and international level. However, the port has experienced challenges and limitations when quantifying emissions and prioritizing decarbonization strategies with untapped potential.

To drive its decarbonization efforts and strategies using accurate data, the Port of Rotterdam led the project with BigMile and PortXchange. BigMile is the standard in CO2 footprint calculation for supply chain, logistics and mobility to identify transport-related emissions in the port. Thanks to this collaboration, the Port of Rotterdam was able to identify all transport-related (sea-going vessels, barges, trucks, and rail) emissions in the port, as well as emissions from the sea passage towards Rotterdam and the emissions from transportation to the hinterland, by rail, barge or truck.

Following the announcement of the two parties to bring the emission-tracking solution to other ports, the project evolved into PortXchange EmissionInsider. The combined strategic vision, the extensive expertise of PortXchange in port call optimization, and BigMile’s leading position in the market and powerful technology to calculate emissions have resulted in a successful collaboration, with the Port of Rotterdam being the launching customer.

With the launch of PortXchange EmissionInsider, the aim is to provide a digital platform that supports the Port of Rotterdam in its ambition to improve its emissions-tracking practices and use reliable real- time data to analyze its carbon footprint. Consequently, the port can make better decisions on emissions reduction strategies, standardize reporting and support the port community and its customers to achieve their decarbonization goals.