2023 February 22 13:02

LR and Icebreaker One announce a research programme to drive investment in net-zero shipping

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has announced a new research project with Icebreaker One, an independent, non-profit organisation which aims to support the decarbonisation of shipping by influencing investment decisions with data.

The research will aim to help identify and amplify discussions around the key barriers that organisations face for net zero shipping investment and how to overcome these with a ‘net-zero data sharing ecosystem’ that encourages first movers to invest with data-driven rationale.

This project includes interviews and a creative workshop between key stakeholders at both organisations to investigate the potential data sharing has for the maritime energy transition.

By pooling resources, the project will see research with key stakeholders to propose and assess innovations in data sharing, data transparency and ways to best support shipping industry funders to make net zero investments. The project will consider the current available frameworks for assessing decarbonisation technologies and how data contributes to the outcome of these assessments.

This research will encourage new processes and systems in the drive for zero emissions and further underlines LR’s commitment to the maritime energy transition, supporting the recent announcement of a Zero Ready Framework to provide the industry shipping with clarity over zero carbon readiness.