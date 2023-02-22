2023 February 22 12:40

Chevron signs MOU with Egypt on methane management

Chevron New Ventures PTE. LTD. (“Chevron”) and the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MOPMR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to share best practices and expertise related to the reduction of methane emissions, according to the company's release.

The MoU builds on the Sharm El Sheikh Oil & Gas Methane Reduction Roadmap that was announced by El Molla during Decarbonization Day at COP 27 in November 2022. It is aligned with Egypt’s membership in the oil and gas track of the Global Methane Pledge.



The MoU includes methane and decarbonization study tours and workshops for MOPMR employees at Chevron facilities in the US and other locations, to build awareness of methane control technologies, measurement practices and projects to effectively reduce carbon emissions.



