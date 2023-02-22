  • Home
  • News
  • Chevron signs MOU with Egypt on methane management
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 22 12:40

    Chevron signs MOU with Egypt on methane management

    Chevron New Ventures PTE. LTD. (“Chevron”) and the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MOPMR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to share best practices and expertise related to the reduction of methane emissions, according to the company's release.

    The MoU builds on the Sharm El Sheikh Oil & Gas Methane Reduction Roadmap that was announced by El Molla during Decarbonization Day at COP 27 in November 2022. It is aligned with Egypt’s membership in the oil and gas track of the Global Methane Pledge.

    The MoU includes methane and decarbonization study tours and workshops for MOPMR employees at Chevron facilities in the US and other locations, to build awareness of methane control technologies, measurement practices and projects to effectively reduce carbon emissions.

    Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives.

Другие новости по темам: Chevron, alternative fuels  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 22

18:07 Inactive containership fleet grows to 6.2% of capacity - Alphaliner
17:30 GSTS establishes Green Shipping Corridor capability with Montreal Port Authority
17:04 First uncrewed naval vessel to achieve certification against LR's UMS Code
16:47 The Port of Montreal wants to invest in the future of Montreal’s port infrastructure
16:45 Introduction of ice restrictions in the ports of Vysotsk and Vyborg postponed till March 8
16:16 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launched dry cargo carrier Dmitry Benardaki of Project RSD59
16:02 The crew left the ship on fire in the Baltic Sea
15:53 MOL and Air Water start joint study on use of liquefied bio-methane as marine fuel
15:32 CCS, SDTR and SDARI develop 85,000 DWT ammonia-fueled bulk carrier
15:18 New service highlights potential of Poti as Central Asia-Europe intermodal hub
14:45 UK government backs £5.4m project for delivering world’s first liquid hydrogen autonomous vessel and infrastructure
14:34 Pella Stapel lays down longliner Kapitan Minachev of Project 200101
14:03 The water situation in Europe becomes unexpectedly precarious - Euronews
13:50 USC’s shipyard completed dock repair of aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov
13:42 Port of Rotterdam to implement a new emission-tracking solution
13:22 Konecranes to provide Guyana’s first mobile harbor cranes to support Port of Georgetown’s growth
13:02 LR and Icebreaker One announce a research programme to drive investment in net-zero shipping
12:40 Chevron signs MOU with Egypt on methane management
12:20 Albania arrests tanker with suspected Russian diesel cargo - Ship & Bunker
12:01 Port of Toronto moves record 2.3 mln metric tonnes of cargo in 2022
11:40 Port of Vancouver completes the Centerm Expansion Project
11:28 Port of Valencia container throughput down by 23.6% in January 2023
11:27 Russian shipyards to deliver 19 fishing ships in 2023
11:04 ABS verifies vanadium redox battery design
10:40 Port Houston container volume down by 1% to 319,990 TEUs in January 2023
10:23 DP World and Caspian Containers Company collaborate to digitalise global trade
10:11 FESCO launches new deep sea line from India to Novorossiysk
09:55 Freeport LNG receives regulatory approval for commercial operations of its liquefaction facility
09:38 Oil lifting from CPC Marine Terminal was suspended due to weather conditions
09:26 Vladimir Putin calls on revival of ports in the north-western part of the Sea of Azov

2023 February 21

18:07 ABP becomes world’s first IEMA-approved training provider in the port sector
17:49 Russia plans accelerated development of its eastward railways and the Northern Sea Route — Vladimir Putin
17:30 ONE completes the biofuel trial onboard MOL ENDOWMENT
17:05 Eneti announces contract awards for Seajacks
16:50 General cargo ship Seamark broke in two and sank in the anchorage area of Novorossiysk port
16:25 Damen’s new Offshore Construction reveals two projects already underway
16:12 4.5-meter draft to be ensured on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal in 2023 - Vladimir Putin
16:01 First Nigerian seafarer appointed as captain of LNG carrier
15:29 Equinor sells its oil terminal at the Bahamas
15:01 Van Oord subsidiary secures major Havant Thicket Reservoir scheme contract
14:21 Sri Lanka to spend 132 mln USD on port development projects - Xinhua
13:30 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard to launch eleventh dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 on February 22
13:11 Hoegh LNG acquires LNG carrier from CoolCo
12:21 TechnipFMC awarded significant contract by TotalEnergies EP Angola for Girassol Life Extension project
12:01 Hai Long Offshore Wind signs transport and installation contract for cables with Seaway7
11:30 GCMD-led consortium successfully completes trialling two supply chains of sustainable biofuels
11:23 Ruscon launches new regular sea service between Istanbul and Global Ports Terminal in St. Petersburg
10:51 Costa Rica to build $850m cruise terminal and marina in Limón
10:45 Murmansk Region and Belarus discuss construction of terminal for potash fertilizers
10:09 ORLEN’s first custom-built LNG carrier on its way to deliver LNG from US to Poland
09:43 Shenzhen Gas takes delivery of world’s largest shallow draft LNG carrier
09:29 DNV initiates JIP to develop a standard for the certification of hydrogen offshore pipelines
09:02 GeelongPort and FFI explore hydrogen opportunities
08:57 Krensen, ACUA and Trident announce partnership to develop new marine hydrogen powertrain solutions

2023 February 20

18:12 Icebreaker assistance season begins in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region)
18:00 Kalmar Eco reachstackers to help PSA Italy cut fuel costs and emissions at Genoa terminals
17:43 Cepsa and ACE Terminal join forces to create green hydrogen supply chain from Spain to the Netherlands
17:33 Volume of freight passing through border crossings at Far Eastern Railways up 29% in January 2023
17:14 Labor unions in Italy plan maritime port strike across Italy
16:44 ONE starts new Israel shuttle service