2023 February 22 11:04

ABS verifies vanadium redox battery design

ABS has issued New Technology Qualification (NTQ) for a groundbreaking, non-flammable battery technology for use at sea.

Called Blue G, the state-of-the-art vanadium redox flow battery system from Gennal Engineering PTE LTD is now planned to move into prototype testing later this year.

The Blue G battery is comprised of a water-based electrolyte solution, storage tank, stack cell and regulating pump. The process of charging and discharging energy does not produce excess heat – a unique feature of the system.

Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology, highlights advantages of its system including scalability and a longer lifespan – more than 25 years, which is double that of a typical lithium-ion battery. Gennal also emphasizes the battery design’s recyclable feature showing that the vanadium electrolyte is easily extracted and recycled when the Blue G battery is decommissioned.



