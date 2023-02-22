  • Home
  • News
  • ABS verifies vanadium redox battery design
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 22 11:04

    ABS verifies vanadium redox battery design

    ABS has issued New Technology Qualification (NTQ) for a groundbreaking, non-flammable battery technology for use at sea.

    Called Blue G, the state-of-the-art vanadium redox flow battery system from Gennal Engineering PTE LTD is now planned to move into prototype testing later this year.

    The Blue G battery is comprised of a water-based electrolyte solution, storage tank, stack cell and regulating pump. The process of charging and discharging energy does not produce excess heat – a unique feature of the system.

    Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology, highlights advantages of its system including scalability and a longer lifespan – more than 25 years, which is double that of a typical lithium-ion battery. Gennal also emphasizes the battery design’s recyclable feature showing that the vanadium electrolyte is easily extracted and recycled when the Blue G battery is decommissioned.

Другие новости по темам: ABS, innovations  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 22

18:07 Inactive containership fleet grows to 6.2% of capacity - Alphaliner
17:30 GSTS establishes Green Shipping Corridor capability with Montreal Port Authority
17:04 First uncrewed naval vessel to achieve certification against LR's UMS Code
16:47 The Port of Montreal wants to invest in the future of Montreal’s port infrastructure
16:45 Introduction of ice restrictions in the ports of Vysotsk and Vyborg postponed till March 8
16:16 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launched dry cargo carrier Dmitry Benardaki of Project RSD59
16:02 The crew left the ship on fire in the Baltic Sea
15:53 MOL and Air Water start joint study on use of liquefied bio-methane as marine fuel
15:32 CCS, SDTR and SDARI develop 85,000 DWT ammonia-fueled bulk carrier
15:18 New service highlights potential of Poti as Central Asia-Europe intermodal hub
14:45 UK government backs £5.4m project for delivering world’s first liquid hydrogen autonomous vessel and infrastructure
14:34 Pella Stapel lays down longliner Kapitan Minachev of Project 200101
14:03 The water situation in Europe becomes unexpectedly precarious - Euronews
13:50 USC’s shipyard completed dock repair of aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov
13:42 Port of Rotterdam to implement a new emission-tracking solution
13:22 Konecranes to provide Guyana’s first mobile harbor cranes to support Port of Georgetown’s growth
13:02 LR and Icebreaker One announce a research programme to drive investment in net-zero shipping
12:40 Chevron signs MOU with Egypt on methane management
12:20 Albania arrests tanker with suspected Russian diesel cargo - Ship & Bunker
12:01 Port of Toronto moves record 2.3 mln metric tonnes of cargo in 2022
11:40 Port of Vancouver completes the Centerm Expansion Project
11:28 Port of Valencia container throughput down by 23.6% in January 2023
11:27 Russian shipyards to deliver 19 fishing ships in 2023
11:04 ABS verifies vanadium redox battery design
10:40 Port Houston container volume down by 1% to 319,990 TEUs in January 2023
10:23 DP World and Caspian Containers Company collaborate to digitalise global trade
10:11 FESCO launches new deep sea line from India to Novorossiysk
09:55 Freeport LNG receives regulatory approval for commercial operations of its liquefaction facility
09:38 Oil lifting from CPC Marine Terminal was suspended due to weather conditions
09:26 Vladimir Putin calls on revival of ports in the north-western part of the Sea of Azov

2023 February 21

18:07 ABP becomes world’s first IEMA-approved training provider in the port sector
17:49 Russia plans accelerated development of its eastward railways and the Northern Sea Route — Vladimir Putin
17:30 ONE completes the biofuel trial onboard MOL ENDOWMENT
17:05 Eneti announces contract awards for Seajacks
16:50 General cargo ship Seamark broke in two and sank in the anchorage area of Novorossiysk port
16:25 Damen’s new Offshore Construction reveals two projects already underway
16:12 4.5-meter draft to be ensured on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal in 2023 - Vladimir Putin
16:01 First Nigerian seafarer appointed as captain of LNG carrier
15:29 Equinor sells its oil terminal at the Bahamas
15:01 Van Oord subsidiary secures major Havant Thicket Reservoir scheme contract
14:21 Sri Lanka to spend 132 mln USD on port development projects - Xinhua
13:30 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard to launch eleventh dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 on February 22
13:11 Hoegh LNG acquires LNG carrier from CoolCo
12:21 TechnipFMC awarded significant contract by TotalEnergies EP Angola for Girassol Life Extension project
12:01 Hai Long Offshore Wind signs transport and installation contract for cables with Seaway7
11:30 GCMD-led consortium successfully completes trialling two supply chains of sustainable biofuels
11:23 Ruscon launches new regular sea service between Istanbul and Global Ports Terminal in St. Petersburg
10:51 Costa Rica to build $850m cruise terminal and marina in Limón
10:45 Murmansk Region and Belarus discuss construction of terminal for potash fertilizers
10:09 ORLEN’s first custom-built LNG carrier on its way to deliver LNG from US to Poland
09:43 Shenzhen Gas takes delivery of world’s largest shallow draft LNG carrier
09:29 DNV initiates JIP to develop a standard for the certification of hydrogen offshore pipelines
09:02 GeelongPort and FFI explore hydrogen opportunities
08:57 Krensen, ACUA and Trident announce partnership to develop new marine hydrogen powertrain solutions

2023 February 20

18:12 Icebreaker assistance season begins in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region)
18:00 Kalmar Eco reachstackers to help PSA Italy cut fuel costs and emissions at Genoa terminals
17:43 Cepsa and ACE Terminal join forces to create green hydrogen supply chain from Spain to the Netherlands
17:33 Volume of freight passing through border crossings at Far Eastern Railways up 29% in January 2023
17:14 Labor unions in Italy plan maritime port strike across Italy
16:44 ONE starts new Israel shuttle service