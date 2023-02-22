2023 February 22 10:11

FESCO launches new deep sea line from India to Novorossiysk

In 2022, cargo turnover between Russia and India totaled 80.5 million tonnes

FESCO Transportation Group has expanded the geography of its deep sea container services with the launching of FESCO Indian Line from the ports of India to Novorossiysk. It is FESCO’s third deep sea container service, according to the Group’s press release.

The new line operates on the Novorossiysk – Ambarli – Nhava Sheva – Mundra route. The bulk of the cargo flow is made by food products, cellulose, polymeric materials, etc. Dangerous goods can also be transported by the service. Average transit time from the ports of India is 25 days, frequency of shipments – once in two weeks.

Apart from the new service, cargo transportation to the Indian port of Nhava Sheva is possible via FESCO’s Commercial Port of Vladivostok.

In 2022, trade turnover between Russia and India surged 4.9 times, year-on-year, to 80.5 million tonnes.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 23 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.