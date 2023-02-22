2023 February 22 09:55

Freeport LNG receives regulatory approval for commercial operations of its liquefaction facility

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. (Freeport LNG) has received regulatory approval to commence commercial operations of the company’s natural gas liquefaction and export facility, according to the company's release. The authorization provides for the immediate full return to service of one liquefaction train, that has already restarted, and the incremental restart and full return to service of a second train. The restart and return to service of Freeport LNG’s third liquefaction train will require subsequent regulatory approval once certain operational conditions are met.

A conservative ramp-up profile to establish three-train production of approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet per day is anticipated to occur over the next several weeks as stable operation of each incremental train is established and maintained. Operations are initially utilizing two of Freeport LNG’s three LNG storage tanks and one of its two LNG berths. The second LNG berth and third LNG storage tank are expected to return to service in May. First LNG production and ship loading from the facility began on February 11.

Freeport LNG is an LNG export company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company’s three train, 15 MTPA liquefaction facility is the seventh largest in the world and second largest in the U.S. Freeport LNG’s liquefaction facility is the largest all-electric drive motor plant of its kind in the world, making it the most environmentally sustainable site of its kind. The facility’s electric drive motors reduce carbon emissions by over 90% relative to gas turbine-driven liquefaction facilities. Freeport plans to expand by adding a fourth liquefaction train, which has received all regulatory approvals for construction. Freeport was formed in 2002 to develop, own and operate an LNG terminal on Quintana Island, near Freeport, Texas. The terminal started LNG import operations in June 2008 and began LNG export operations in 2019.