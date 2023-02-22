2023 February 22 09:38

Oil lifting from CPC Marine Terminal was suspended due to weather conditions

Oil lifting from CPC Marine Terminal was suspended on 18 February 2023 due to weather conditions (strong gale force winds, high waves).

To date, storm restrictions from the Harbor Master of the port of Novorossiysk have not been lifted, the forecast is unfavorable.

CPC Tank Farm (TF) at CPC Marine Terminal is virtually full. The TF capacity is 1 mln tons of oil.

The Shippers’ crude is being received in empty tanks on the crude pipeline line section and at the TF.

The Shippers have been notified of the current situation.

Information of the resumption of lifting (transshipment) or situation when CPC will be forced to stop oil transportation through Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline will be communicated later.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company– 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited– 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited– 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.