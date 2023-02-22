2023 February 22 09:26

Vladimir Putin calls on revival of ports in the north-western part of the Sea of Azov

Vladimir Putin delivered his Address to the Federal Assembly

During his Address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on revival of the ports in the northern and north-western part of the Sea of Azov, according to the event broadcast.

“We have already begun and will expand a major socioeconomic recovery and development programme for these new regions within the Federation. It includes restoring production facilities, jobs, and the ports on the Sea of Azov, which again became Russia’s landlocked sea…,” said the President.

Mariupol and Berdyansk as well as smaller ports and points are located in the northern and north-western part of the Sea of Azov.